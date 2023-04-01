Rockwell presents ‘worthwhile’ property options for as low as 796 dirhams

In another episode of TFT: Usapang OFW held on Saturday, The Filipino Times General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Vince Ang, together with Rosee Alimon-Ferriols of Rockwell Primaries tackled what to look for in properties or developers when investing.

The discussion opened with the question on how overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can maximize their hard-earned money.

According to Ferriols, now is the best time to invest in a Rockwell property because it offers worthwhile options.

For as low as AED796, you can own a Rockwell unit in The Arton than spending it on short term investments such as the latest smartphone, online shopping, dinners, or staycations.

Located in prime locations in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, and Bacolod, Rockwell properties are near major throughways, accessible to transportation points, commercial spaces, and establishments.

Ferriols also presented the Rockwell promise of safety, after sales, 100% back-up power, and Covid-19 response.

“Full circle talaga ang services ni Rockwell,” she said.

For first time buyers or for those who have doubts in investing, Ferriols advised to “take the risk.”

“Where else will you invest your money than a reputable brand. At the end of the day, magiging happy ka because you are able to plant a seed for your future for taking that risk,” she explained.

Ferriols noted that the AED796 can grow in five years with Rockwell’s guaranteed capital appreciation of eight to 10 percent per annum, rental yield of four to five percent, and exponential growth as an asset.

“You are capable as long as you are earning and you have savings to spare, with just minimum of AED796. This is something you can consider, think about it,” she added.

For more information about property investment opportunities, Rockwell representatives will be present in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition happening on May 12-13, 2023 at Radisson Blu, Deira Creek, Dubai, UAE.

OFWs in the UAE can also check out Rockwell Land’s expansive real estate portfolio through their comprehensive website at: http://www.e-rockwell.com/international to know more.