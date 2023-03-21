Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Recruitment of Filipinos for illegal online gambling in Southeast Asia continues says BI

File Photo

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that human trafficking syndicates continue to recruit young college graduates to work in illegal online gambling houses in several Southeast Asian countries despite the government’s efforts to crackdown violators.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, immigration officers keep on intercepting aspiring overseas workers to work in underground online gaming activities particularly in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.

Tansingco said this is the reason why immigration officers at the airports are doubly strict in allowing the departure of Filipino tourists with doubtful travel purpose, amid the ongoing offloading issues.

On March 8, a female passenger was stopped from boarding her flight to Singapore after revealing that she was recruited for an offshore gaming company in Thailand by someone on Facebook who offered her a salary of $1,000 a month.

The following day, five others were also restricted from flying to Thailand for not being able to answer even basic questions on the purpose of their trip as tourists.

Last week, Tansingco added that three young Filipinos were repatriated from Cambodia and Myanmar narrating their painful experiences from their recruiters.

