Latest NewsNewsTFT News

SWS Survey finds 62% of Filipinos believe spirit of EDSA People Power still alive

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Filipinos mark the anniversary of 1986 People Power movement in Manila on February 25, 2022 (Photo by Jilson Tiu via Nikkei Asia)

A new poll by Social Weather Stations (SWS) has found that six in ten adult Filipinos believe that the spirit of the EDSA People Power Revolution is still alive.

The survey was conducted ahead of the 37th anniversary of the historic event on February 25, and was carried out from December 10 to 14, 2022. The poll revealed that 62% of the 1,200 respondents believe in the continued presence of the revolutionary spirit, while 37% think otherwise.

Of the respondents, 22% thought that the spirit of the revolution was “definitely alive,” while 41% believed it was “somewhat alive.”

On the other hand, 17% thought it was “definitely not alive,” and 21% believed it was “somewhat not alive.”

Read: February 24 declared Special Non-Working Holiday in PH, says Malacañang

To commemorate the EDSA People Power anniversary, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared February 24 as a special non-working day across the country.

According to the SWS survey, 57% of Filipinos think it is still important to commemorate the revolution, while 42% believe it is not important anymore. When asked about the promises of the EDSA People Power, 47% of the respondents believed that only “few” of the promises were fulfilled, while 19% answered “most,” 28% said “almost none or none,” and 5% replied “all or nearly all.”

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews and had sampling error margins of ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS ABOITIZLAND 1

Discover investment opportunities with AboitizLand: Join the Investors’ Forum in Dubai!

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 02 23 at 5.47.34 PM

Tough Mudder Makes a Comeback in Ras Al Khaimah – World Renowned Obstacle Course Challenge Returns to Ras Al Khaimah this March

6 hours ago
honor magic

HONOR Continuous to Go Beyond and Unleash the Power of Magic at MWC, 2023

6 hours ago
AL MAYA2

Al Maya to import more FMCG goods from Israel

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button