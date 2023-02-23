SWS Survey finds 62% of Filipinos believe spirit of EDSA People Power still alive

A new poll by Social Weather Stations (SWS) has found that six in ten adult Filipinos believe that the spirit of the EDSA People Power Revolution is still alive.

The survey was conducted ahead of the 37th anniversary of the historic event on February 25, and was carried out from December 10 to 14, 2022. The poll revealed that 62% of the 1,200 respondents believe in the continued presence of the revolutionary spirit, while 37% think otherwise.

Of the respondents, 22% thought that the spirit of the revolution was “definitely alive,” while 41% believed it was “somewhat alive.”

On the other hand, 17% thought it was “definitely not alive,” and 21% believed it was “somewhat not alive.”

To commemorate the EDSA People Power anniversary, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared February 24 as a special non-working day across the country.

According to the SWS survey, 57% of Filipinos think it is still important to commemorate the revolution, while 42% believe it is not important anymore. When asked about the promises of the EDSA People Power, 47% of the respondents believed that only “few” of the promises were fulfilled, while 19% answered “most,” 28% said “almost none or none,” and 5% replied “all or nearly all.”

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews and had sampling error margins of ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.