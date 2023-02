Sharon Cuneta recalls being snubbed by young ABS-CBN artists 

Megastar Sharon Cuneta recalled some of her experiences with young talents of her home network ABS-CBN.

Sharon remembered that some celebrities just ran past her without even looking at her or even smiled back at her.

“Tayong old school, kaming mga nagsimula nung araw pa, ‘pag merong senior sa aming artista kahit ‘di kami kilala, lalapitan namin—’Magandang hapon po. Ako po si Sharon, bago po akong singer,” Sharon said.

“Kasi nasa-starstruck ka rin, pero paggalang ‘yon,” she added.

Sharon lamented how some stars today forgot how to show respect to those who came before them in the industry.

“Meron kasing nakakalungkot—minsan nasasalubong namin noon sa [ABS-CBN] corridor. Pagdaan nila feeling ko, ‘Kamag-anak kaya ni boss Gabby ‘yon?. Parang Lopez kung umarte, daig pa ‘yung mga Lopez. Si Don (Geny) nga bumabati kahit sa janitor,” she added.

Sharon however clarified that she is not expecting anything from these young celebs.

“‘Yung mga bata ngayon, makasalubong mo lang face to face, parang dinaanan nila poste lang. Hindi naman ako nag-eexpect ng anything, just a little. ‘Yung parang kahit walang hello, smile lang,” she said.

Sharon said she hopes young artists would learn from showbiz veterans on how to pay respects to their seniors in the industry

“Minsan talaga ang feeling ko tuloy, ‘Pader ba ako? Pumayat na ako ‘di ba?’” she quipped. “Kasi kami nga, hindi gano’n.Do I look like a wall? I have already lost weight, right?” she said.