Couple saved 12 days after deadly Turkey earthquake

A couple has been has been rescued 296 hours or 12 days after the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquake, reported Turkish state media, Anadolu Agency.

They were pulled out from the rubble on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. local time (12:30pm UAE Time).

A footage from Turkey’s state agency showed the man extending his arm as he talk to rescuers saying that apart from him, his wife is also trapped along with his three children.

Unfortunately, two of his children were found dead. One of them was taken to the hospital for immediate care but eventually died from the injuries he sustained.

The couple were identified by Anadolu Agency as Samir Muhammad and Ragda Accar.

In a separate report, the survivor Samir Muhammed Accar described how he survived the ordeal by drinking his own urine.

He also told Anadolu in a conversation that his children responded to his voice for the first two or three days, but he heard nothing after that.

The area were they were rescued was one of the areas hit hardest by the earthquake, which killed at least 40,642 people in Turkey and 5,800 in Syria.

Search and rescue operations are still on going in Turkey, although the United Nations and the head of the country’s disaster response agency said they would end Sunday to give way to distributing aid and relief to affected families.