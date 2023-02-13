First awards and summit for Filipino engineers and architects in Middle East launched

In recognition of Filipinos’ outstanding role in bringing innovative designs and solutions in the Arab World, ‘The Filipino Times Watch List: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East’ has been launched in Dubai, UAE.

The inaugural awarding and summit of the international event, to be held on 17th March 2023, will feature esteemed speakers and industry leaders from the Middle East and the Philippines.

The Filipino Times Watch List serves as the culmination of the commitment of The Filipino Times—the leading newspaper and digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East—in uplifting the image of the Philippines and showcasing the extraordinary skills and expertise of its people in the international arena.

For its first edition, The Filipino Times Watch List will give a spotlight on the remarkable contributions and achievements of exemplary Filipinos who continue to make waves in the wide spectrum of engineering and architecture, and leave an indelible imprint in the region’s bellwether sectors through sustainable masterplans that outlast generations.

Well-known for their world-class innovative and effective skills, these highly skilled Filipino professionals have risen through the ranks not only as decision makers and industry leaders but also as ‘choice architects of the future’. Their prominent role across the Middle East goes beyond design, procurement, and execution. They also hold key influence in policy creation.

Filipino engineers and architects rank among the highest-paid and most in-demand overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with salaries ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 30,000. Their success in these lucrative fields both contributes to the changing narrative and increasing purchasing power of OFWs. Currently, more than 12 million Filipinos live and work across the world. The Middle East is among the countries with the highest concentration of Filipinos, estimated at 3.5 million.

Dr Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group—organiser of The Filipino Times Watch List—said: “Since the 1970s, Filipino engineers and architects have been integral partners of governments and businesses in the Middle East in creating sustainable and more livable spaces and innovative solutions that continue to stand the test of time. It is only apt to recognise their invaluable contributions as designers, inventors, and builders of our modern age. The Filipino Times Watch List highlights these crucial roles they play in addressing current and future needs.”

Vince Ang, COO at New Perspective Media Group, stated: “The Watch List is a continuation of The Filipino Times’ nearly decade-long tradition of changing the narrative of the Filipino people globally. This is a testament to our fervent desire to give a nod to the true genius of Filipinos in the fields of engineering and architecture, spanning across sectors. The Award hopes to put their innovative vision and unparalleled commitment in the spotlight.”

H.E. Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador-Designate to the UAE, stated: “The Philippines’ relations among its Arab peers emanate from its resilient, hardworking, and creative people. These positive traits are well-exemplified by Filipino engineers and architects whose ingenuity helps shape the Arab World’s march towards sustainable progress. We commend this timely initiative of The Filipino Times as the region and the rest of the world transition towards a green future. Indeed, our people are the Philippines’ best gift to the world.”

Hon. Renato Duenas, Philippine Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, commented: “We salute Filipino engineers and architects in the UAE and the Middle East for maintaining the highest standard in the practice of their profession for many decades. The solid reputation of professionalism, ingenuity and integrity which they have built for themselves has made them highly sought after not only in this region but across the globe. The Filipino Times Watch List aims to give recognition to some of the best of these professionals and help inspire the future engineers and architects in our homeland.”

Nominate yourself or a peer for The Filipino Times Watch List today. Complete the official online nomination form through our website thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/