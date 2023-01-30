Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Watch: UAE temperatures fall to near-freezing levels, ice layer forms on water stream in Jebel Jais

Temperatures dropped sharply in the UAE on Sunday morning. According to the Met Office, the temperature at Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, dropped to a near-freezing low of 1.9°C.

A layer of ice has developed on the surface of a water stream near Jebel Jais, as per  a video posted by the Instagram feed @storm.ae, which broadcasts weather films from the Gulf area.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) stated that the lowest temperature reghistered in the country was at 4.15 a.m. Meanwhile, Dubai reported low temperatures ranging from 12 to 15°C, Sharjah temperatures were likewise around 12°C, while inside Abu Dhabi, temperatures were close to 7°C.

 

Yesterday afternoon, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 24.3°C in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

The weather will remain cold today. Temperatures will gradually rise on Tuesday, January 31, said the NCM.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that the country’s unpredictable weather has ended. The NCM’s forecast for this week indicates the weather in the UAE will be partly overcast to cloudy at times, and low clouds are expected tomorrow.

