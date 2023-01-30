Security guard, two thieves convicted for stealing AED 97,000 worth of goods in Dubai

A security guard and two Asians were convicted of theft by the Dubai Criminal Court. They were fined the value of the stolen products and will be deported after serving their time.

The accused stole AED97,000 worth of sugar and raw stuff from the location, while for a fee of AED Dh5,000, the guard agreed to cover the security cameras.

A company manager reported a theft that happened in the firm’s warehouse last October. The manager stated that he visited the warehouse the day following the event and discovered that containers of sugar and raw material were gone. He noticed security camera footage of the security guard covering two other cameras. He was, however, oblivious to the third camera’s presence.

According to the video, the guard unlocked the door for the thieves and assisted them in loading the cartons onto a vehicle. The guard and others were apprehended by the police, who subsequently confessed to their crime.