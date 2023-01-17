‘Bastos, not funny’ Alex Gonzaga slammed for smearing cake icing to waiter’s face 

Vlogger and controversial star Alex Gonzaga is in hot waters again and drew the ire of netizens after a video of her showed that she smeared the cake’s icing to a waiter’s while she was being greeted on her birthday.

Also in the viral video was Alex’s husband and Batangas councilor Mikee Moraa. Friends of Alex can also be heard in the background laughing with Alex’s actions.

The video was reportedly from Dani Barretto’s Instagram stories but she later on deleted the video after drawing flak from the netizens.

“Ang sarap gawing example si Alex Gonzaga kapag sinabihan ka na hindi ka religious, look at her, bible studies, devoted to church, tackless, no self respect, no humility. Just plain rudeness personified masked with christianity. It’s not God who failed us, it’s the people in it,” a netizen said.

“I guess masama talaga ang ugali nya. That wasn’t funny. Ni hindi nya naman kilala yung server. Bastos,” another netizen said.

“Pwede mo gawin yan sa ka-close mo na alam mo game. Di naman kasama yung server sa party nya buti sana kumakain din yung mga server ng handa niya,” another one said..

“She can only do this to her acquaintances, not to a stranger, especially to the service crew. What she did was humiliating for the service crew. This ain’t a blessing for him either. They’re not paid to be humiliated or mocked by guests,” one Twitter user said.

Alex has yet to address the recent issue against her but this was not the first time she was called out over her rude behavior.

Last year, Alex was called out by his co-host Matteo Guidicelli for bringing up their ex-relationships in jokes when they are already married to other people.

Alex was also identified by some netizens as the celebrity mentioned by veteran actress Dina Bonnevie for having a bad attitude in showbiz projects.