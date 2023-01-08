Elisse Joson admits McCoy De Leon not yet ready to get married 

Actress Elisse admitted in a recent interview that her former partner McCoy De Leon is not yet ready to settle down.

Elisse made the interview in December even before McCoy confirmed their split this month.

“I don’t see anybody else. Hindi naman puwede na kapag may nakita kang negative trait sa partner mo, ‘I don’t like that’ and leave. You have to work at it. What we do now is to grow together,” Elisse told members of the press when asked if McCoy was her ‘the one’.

She also revealed that they have been talking about marriage after having their first child.

“Really, that is the goal. But realistically, we want to be prepared with the baby. Honestly, he’s not ready, ‘yun naman talaga. We have to prepare para maayos ang steps. That’s where it will lead naman, but no pressure to anybody,” she added.

McCoy said that he gave up on Ellise because he just couldn’t take the problem anymore. The actor did not discuss the so-called problem with Ellise.

“Sorry po pasensya na po sa inyong lahat,” McCoy said.

“Hindi po totoo yung mga convo na kumakalat. Hindi po ako yun. Pasensya na po ulit,” he added.

“Wala po involve na ibang tao ang pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala kayo.Hindi ko po intensyon na manakit ng tao o manloko. Sadyang dumating lang po sa point na sobrang bigat lang ng problema kaya po ako sumuko,” he said.

McCoy recently reiterated his love for his daughter with Ellise and said that he loves her so much.

The two started as a love team in the reality show Pinoy Big Brother. The two started their relationship in 2017 but separated in 2018. The two however got reunited in 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child.