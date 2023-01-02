PNP expects sim registration will lessen cybercrimes 

The Philippine National Police is optimistic that the implementation of the sim registration law will minimize the number of cybercrime cases such as scams, hacking and among others.

PNP Public Information Office chief Police Colonel Red Maranan said that the new law would be helpful in addressing these crimes.

“Pagdating naman sa kriminalidad, kami ay umaasa talaga, ang PNP na itong registration ng SIM card ay malaki ang maitutulong nito sa pagsawata sa mga krimen na nangyayari sa cyberspace lalong-lalo na ‘yung mga online scam, mga hacking, identity theft,” Manahan told GMA News.

“Even ‘yung cellphone snatching, baka mawala po ‘yan kapag talagang fully implemented na ang sim card registration,” he added.

The PNP urges the public to register their sik cards early.

The government implemented the registration process last December 27 and mobile users have 180 days to register their sims.

The law mandates all public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to establish their own registration platform where they will get users onboard upon presenting valid identification cards.