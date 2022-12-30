Friendship Goals: 2 Pinay now in Australia thanks to Dream Pathway International

Two Filipina best friends had ticked off one of the biggest dreams listed in their bucket lists after receiving granted Australian visas with the help of the leading immigration firm, Dream Pathway International.

Now in Australia, Bernadeth and Apryl shared with The Filipino Times that moving and studying abroad was one of their life-long dreams. And they consider themselves lucky as both received approved Australian visas together.

The two cannot hold back their tears as team members of Dream Pathway surprised them with the good news through an online call. They processed their applications digitally with the guidance of Dream Pathway.

“Dati pa po kasi dream ko na po pumunta sa Australia or Canada at nung naka-ipon triny po naming ni Bernadette mag-apply,” said Apryl.

Pangarap makapagtapos ng pag-aaral

Achieving their friendship goal to move to Australia means the whole world to Bernadette as she sees it as her way of completing her dream to wear a traditional toga and gain a college diploma.

“Pangarap ko pong makapagtapos ng college. Pangarap ko rin po talagang makapagsuot ng toga kasi high shool graduate lang po ako, tapos maaga po akong nagtrabaho. Sobrang hirap po nun para sakin na wala po akong natapos pero thankful po ako na makakapunta po ako ng ibang bansa,” said Bernadeth.

The two thanked the Dream Pathway team who motivated and helped process their student visa applications.

“Ang babait po kasi nila at kung ano po yung tanong ko may sagot po talaga nila. Napaka-responsive po talaga nila,” said Apryl.

Wag tumigil mangarap

For her part, Apryl shared a message of inspiration to Filipinas like her who once only dreamt of living in a country with world-class benefits.

“Wag mawalan ng tiwala kay God and then taasan pa po sana nila yung pagtitiwala sa sarili nila. Lahat po ng pagsubok ay malalampsan po nila. Yung kahit sobrang hirap, may paraan po talaga,” said Apryl.

“Sobrang napaka-hands on ng mga tao sa Dream Pathway. Matutulungan ka po talaga nila,” she added.

These stories shared how Dream Pathway International became instrumental in providing resettlement solutions to professionals with complete transparency.

