Father and son gets approved visa to Canada; family grateful to Dream Pathway International

A Filipino father and son from Quezon City are grateful after achieving their dream of getting granted visas to Canada, thanks to one of the leading immigration consultancy firms in the Middle East, Dream Pathway International.

AK, who just turned 20, is now in Ottawa, Canada pursuing a course in Computer Programming. His father, Alfredo has also received his granted visa on Tuesday, October 25.

“Masaya ako kasi syempre yung goal talaga namin is yung mga anak namin mag-aral sa Canada. I want them to be based in Canada dahil magiging better yung career nila, better yung life nila pag andun sila,” said Alfredo in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Alfredo found Dream Pathway International online and availed their free one-on-one assessment with Ms. Shyr Borja, an Education and Immigration Specialist.

“Nakita nila sa Facebook ang DreamPathway and then tinawagan nila ako for their inquiries. After our phone conversation, nakapag set kami ng Zoom Consultation and then nag-sign up sila online,” said Ms. Borja.

According to Alfredo, he sees Canada as a great avenue where his kids and family can start building a career and a future. He said he made sure to save and send his son to college in Canada to reap the country’s incredible benefits.

“Mas madaling mag-start ng buhay sa Canada when you are young as compared kapag dito. You have to get experience pa and after 5-7 years experience, mag-a-apply ka pa ng immigrant and years pa bago ka makapunta ng Canada,” said Alfredo.

AK said he is happy and looks forward to getting an international accreditation once he completes his course. Canada offers one of the best quality education in the world.

“I’m very excited na kunin yung computer programming ans start my journey as a student sa Canada. I’m really interested in coding. Before I’ve been taking classes na rin how to code in different languages. For example yung NRA, last time I took up C sharp programming classes. So I’m really interested in this course,” said AK.

Both Alfredo and AK are thankful to the Dream Pathway team especially that they have long been finding a trust-worthy and legitimate immigration firm.

“For me, nung nag-a-apply pa lang ako, medyo marami kasi nag-reject ng application ko in the past. Pero ngayon, okay lang, may tumanggap naman sakin which is I’m very happy,” said AK.

Dream Pathway is partnered with several designated learning institutions in Canada which allows international students to work while studying. These schools are also accredited to offer a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). This allows graduates to stay in Canada longer to look for a job.

“Masaya kami ito yung shorter way para ma-establish nya yung buhay nya doon sa Canada,” said Alfredo.

Invest in your children’s future

Alfredo advise other parents to also start looking into investing in their children’s education in countries likes Canada or Australia.

“Of course, kailangan financially you have to produce some cash to study. Pero yung best way is to secure a scholarship. Kay AK wala syang scholarship so we have to shell out yung tuition fee, yung apartment, everything we have to shell out. Pero yung advise ko sa parents as early as possible if your intention is to send your kids to Canada, apply to a school, find a scholarship, para medyo makatipid sila,” said Alfredo.

According to Ms. Borja, a lot of Filipino parents are opting to send their children abroad as it offers an array of possibilities. The student visa pathway is also the fastest pathway to be in Canada.

“Magandang investment para sa mga kabataan ngaun ang pag-aaral nila sa Canada. Whether they have plans migrating for good in Canada or especially if they want to return here in the Philippines. Dito kase sa Philippines tinitignan talaga yung Educational background lalo na kapag sa malalaking companies. Having a diploma in Canada will definitely give you some edge since highly recognized talaga ang education sa Canada,” said Borja.

Comparing Canada’s tuition with that of prestigious universities in the Philippines, the prices are comparably similar.

“Tuition fee is almost the same as sa kilalang schools dito sa Philippines pero doon magkakaron sila ng chance to have a working experience inside Canada while studying. Plus, the salary is really competitive. They can use it for their living expenses in Canada. It is going to be a great opportunity for their children to experience Canada,” explained Borja.

Grateful and hopeful

During the interview, AK not only thanked Dream Pathway but also expressed his gratitude to his dad for supporting his journey to becoming an international student in Canada.

“I’m really grateful na tina-try mo pa rin ibigay lahat ng time mo to support my future. And I really love you,” said AK.

Meanwhile, Alfredo gave a practical advice to his son who will be leaving away from them for the first time.

“Pagdating mo doon, you have to get to know people. Establish your friends and connections, study hard and build your skills. After that, everything will come to place,” said Sir Alfredo.

Alfredo also acknowledged the hands on processing of the Dream team.

“I think the team is really great. Ian Llave, our processing officer is always following up making sure na we understand kung ano ang nangyayari and following up with the school. And we also have Shy. So basically, communication is always open. And yung customer service, the way they handle their customer is great,” said Alfredo.

Likewise, Ms. Borja is grateful to Alfredo and AK for choosing Dream Pathway to be part of their immigration journey.

“I’m very happy and thankful as their Specialist na lumabas na din yung granted Tourist Visa ni Sir Alfredo. They will definitely have a great time in Canada. As a father, gusto din kasi talaga niyang macheck and makita yung real situation ni AK sa Canada para mas maging at ease din sila na ok si AK in Canada. Overwhelming yung happiness. Masarap talaga sa pakiramdam na may natutulungan tayo na ma-reach nila yung dream country nila and ofcourse yung opportunity na magkakaron sila,” said Borja.

