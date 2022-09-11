Latest NewsFeatureNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Pinay from Surigao del Sur fulfills dream to be in Australia

Photo courtesy: Geralden, a successful client of Dream Pathway International

A 33-year-old Filipina from Surigao del Sur still feels as if she is in cloud nine now that she has fulfilled her dream to be in Australia.

Geralden, and Overseas Filipino Worker from Dubai has arrived in Australia last Thursday, September 1 with the help of one of the leading immigration companies in United Arab Emirates – Dream Pathway International.

“Sobrang feeling blessed and lucky na nandito na ako sa Australia. Naninibago lang po ako kasi ang lamig po dito,” said Geralden in an interview with TFT.

Geralden shared that she is over the moon when she learned that her visa got granted, considering the fact that she has already received a rejection of her application before giving it another shot. This time, with the expertise of Dream Pathway International. 

“Pangalawang apply ko na po ito kaya di ko talaga ine-expect,” said Geralden.

With the help of her friend Meg, Geralden said she meticulously searched for a company who can help her fulfill her immigration dream.

“Maraming nag-approach sa amin at marami na rin kaming napuntahan. Nagpipray talaga kami na yung makakanap naming is siguradong legit. And God answered our prayers kasi now, na-grant yung visa ni Geralden,” said Meg.

Geralden has worked as a domestic helper for a Chinese family in Hong kong for four years before moving to Dubai to work as a Sales agent.

When asked why she dreamed of moving to Australia, Geralden said she has long admired the beautiful scenery of the country and sees it as a land full of opportunity.

“Pinapangarap ko po talaga makapunta ng Sydney, Perth at Brisbane. Gusto ko makapag-ikot at mapuntahan yung mga tourist spot nila doon yung mga wildife park,” said Geralden.

Abu Dhabi based Education and Immigration Specialist, Jhulz Matutino said that the processing of Geralden’s visa was challenging but fulfilling.

“Sa applicaiton medyo mahirap yung way pero very patient talaga si Ms. Geralden at yung payo ng processing officer talagang nasunod po kaya di malabong naapprove po talaga siya,” said Matutino.

Living the dream

Geralden has shared photos of her first week in Australia and shared that she is now adjusting with the weather. Australia is now transition to Spring.

Geralden in Australia

She said she wouldn’t have made it without the guidance and hands-on processing of Dream Pathway International.

“Maraming salamat po sa Dream Pathway at napaka-highly recommended po talaga sila kasi napakabilis ng processing. Tapos yung mga staff po nila napakafriendly, responsible at napaka-active.

Believe it or not, Geralden and Meg first learned about Dream Pathway through an informational Tiktok video that Jhulz posted.

Should you wish to learn more about the process, you can contact Dream Pathway through their website www.dreampathway.info or visit their social media pages at Dream Pathway International.

