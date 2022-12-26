Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Weather: Rain experienced in parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Light to heavy rain has been experienced in parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday, December 26.

The rainy weather which normally marks the start of winter is expected to continue for UAE residents this week.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning indicating clouds in the western parts of the country.

Yellow alert means residents should be aware if going for outdoor activities.

According to the NCM forecast for Monday: “…the amount of clouds will increase gradually over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall.”

Rain hit parts of Dubai such as Al Barsha and Dubai Investments Park.

More rain is expected in Dubai with overcast skies across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a previous weather warning posted by NCM, rain, thunder, and lightning is expected in some parts of the country, because the UAE “is expected to be affected by an air depression”.

A drop in temperature is also expected with maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 22-26°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24-28°C, and mountainous regions, 20-15°C.

