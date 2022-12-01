Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Petrol, diesel prices in UAE lowered for December 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The UAE fuel price committee announced on Wednesday, November 30, the petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2022.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.30 a litre, compared to Dh3.32 a litre in November, while Special 95 will cost Dh3.18 a litre, compared to Dh3.20 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh3.11 a litre, compared to Dh3.13 a litre in November, while diesel will now cost Dh3.74 a litre, compared to Dh4.01 a litre the previous month.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 01 at 3.00.31 PM 2

NPM Group Founder and The Filipino Times publisher attends 51st UAE National Day celebrations in Manila

3 hours ago
billy crawford dancing with the stars france champion

Billy Crawford reveals possibility of staying in France 

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times Manila International Airport Authority MIAA 1

MIAA investigating possible involvement in human trafficking scheme 

4 hours ago
Rabiya Mateo gown 2

Rabiya Mateo responds to netizens calling her cheap 

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button