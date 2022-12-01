Petrol, diesel prices in UAE lowered for December 2022

The UAE fuel price committee announced on Wednesday, November 30, the petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2022.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.30 a litre, compared to Dh3.32 a litre in November, while Special 95 will cost Dh3.18 a litre, compared to Dh3.20 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh3.11 a litre, compared to Dh3.13 a litre in November, while diesel will now cost Dh3.74 a litre, compared to Dh4.01 a litre the previous month.