PAL successfully conducts test flight in Baguio

The Philippine Airlines has announced that test flight successfully landed at the Loakan Airport in Baguio City.

“This is no ordinary day for PAL. This flight is proof that it’s all systems go for the official opening of PAL’s Cebu – Baguio route on December 16, 2022,” PAL said in a statement.

Then airline said that the successful test flight is the culmination of months of preparation among all industry stakeholders to make the return to Baguio by the flag carrier a reality.

PAL said that its management, DOTr – CAAP and Baguio LGU have been working together to make this test flight happen

Test Flight PR 6230 departed Manila at 10:39AM and touched down at the Loakan Airport at 1130AM.

PAL Captain Anthony Larena, Captain Vincent Almeda, and Cabin Crew team members Dawn Andrade, Sharon Francisco and Michelle Mariano were the flight crew.

The flight departed from Baguio at 12:30PM. Watch the video showing the powerful lift – off of our De Havilland Dash 8 -400 New Generation aircraft.