Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAL successfully conducts test flight in Baguio

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

The Philippine Airlines has announced that test flight successfully landed at the Loakan Airport in Baguio City.

“This is no ordinary day for PAL. This flight is proof that it’s all systems go for the official opening of PAL’s Cebu – Baguio route on December 16, 2022,” PAL said in a statement.

Then airline said that the successful test flight is the culmination of months of preparation among all industry stakeholders to make the return to Baguio by the flag carrier a reality.

PAL said that its management, DOTr – CAAP and Baguio LGU have been working together to make this test flight happen

Test Flight PR 6230 departed Manila at 10:39AM and touched down at the Loakan Airport at 1130AM.

PAL Captain Anthony Larena, Captain Vincent Almeda, and Cabin Crew team members Dawn Andrade, Sharon Francisco and Michelle Mariano were the flight crew.

The flight departed from Baguio at 12:30PM. Watch the video showing the powerful lift – off of our De Havilland Dash 8 -400 New Generation aircraft.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT polooooo

Over 700 Filipino OFWs attend POLO Dubai’s first ever Thanksgiving Service

7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 11 28 at 5.36.08 PM

51st UAE National Day: Here’s how you can celebrate the Spirit of the Union

8 hours ago
TFT makira 1

Make Tuesday your Ramen Day with MaKiRa’s Eat All You Can Ramen offer

10 hours ago
Makati philippines cityscape

PH pushes for national broadband plan with Php 1.5B allotment

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button