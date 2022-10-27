PNP now examining phones of confessed gunman, sister of alleged middleman behind death of Percy Lapid

The Philippine National Police is now conducting a forensic examination on the mobile phones used by the confessed gunman and sister of alleged middleman in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid.

PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said that the phones have already been submitted to the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG).

“Doon sa mga cellphones na ginamit po ng ating self-confessed gunman na ngayon ay nai-submit na natin sa PNP-ACG as well as po ‘yung cellphone na ginamit ng kapatid ng middleman ay na-forensic exam na po ng ACG,” Fajardo said in an interview with GMA News.

Fajardo added that the conversation between the suspects and the middleman and mastermind to piece together in the investigation.

Fajardo added that the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) is now investigating the bank account of Joel Escorial, the self confessed gunman.

Escorial had claimed that P550,000 was transferred to his account after killing Lapid, and that he transferred some of the amount to other people.

The alleged middleman identified as Jun Villamor died shortly after the alleged gunman Joel Escorial surrendered to the authorities.

The brother of slain journalist Percy Lapid, Roy Mabasa, admits that he is also receiving death threats due to the case.

“Katakot-takot na pong death threat ang inaabot ko. Kaya nga po hindi ako nakapunta sa DOJ para sa kaalaman niyo lang dahil may banta po sa aking buhay,” Mabasa said in an interview on GMA News.

“Masyadong brazen ‘yung mga messages na pinapadala sa akin sa cellphone, sa messenger, may video chat pa. Alam niyo kung ganoon ‘yung natatanggap niyo under the circumstances, iisipin niyo pa ba lumabas,” he added.

Mabasa’s brother was shot dead last October 3 in Las Pinas.

Mabasa said that the family of the alleged middleman Jun Villamor is also scared due to threats to their safety.

“Natatakot sila dahil alam kung nasaan silang lugar… ako naman lahat ng pagtitiis ginagawa ko na para lang makausap lang sila. Pero ako’y nakikiusap pa rin na sana’y bilisan namin ‘yung aksyon dahil kami ‘yung biktima dito. Kami ‘yung pinatayan ng kapatid,” Mabasa said.