PDEA: Remulla’s son is lone suspect in drug bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency or PDEA says that the son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla is the lone suspect arrested in a recent drug buy bust operation.

Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III is also set to face penalty of life imprisonment for importation of illegal drugs.

Remulla was arrested by agents from PDEA’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group in Las Piñas City for drug possession.

PDEA Spokesperson Derrick Carreon told CNN Philippines that a package from California containing 893.9 grams of high-grade marijuana with an estimated street value of P1.25 million was addressed to Remulla.

“Based on the report, he was the lone suspect during that particular operation. We stand by the regularity of the operation… since it was an interagency operation, all procedures and protocols were followed,” Carreon said.

PDEA said no requests made in favor of the young Remulla.

Carreon said that bail may not be applicable on Remulla’s case.

“Bail may or may not be granted, we have to wait for the recommendation of the prosecutor once we file a case in court… We have faith in the justice system that it will work based on the rule of law,” Carreon also said.