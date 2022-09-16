Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos orders transfer of TESDA to DOLE from DT

Justin Aguilar

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the transfer of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) from the Department of Trade and Industry to the Department of Labor and Employment.

Marcos has signed Executive Order No.5 returning TESDA as an attached agency of DOLE rather than in DTI. 

Under the new order, the Labor Secretary shall be the chairperson of the TESDA Board pursuant to Section 7 of Republic Act No. 7796 or the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Act of 1994.

“ITshall be the primacy policy-making, programming, coordinating and administrative entity in the field of labor and employment, responsible for the promotion of gainful employment opportunities and the optimization of the development and utilization of the country’s human resources,” the EO read. 

“It is the policy of the national government to rationalize the functional structures of agencies with complementary mandates and promote coordination, efficiency and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy,” the EO added. 

TESDA was an attached agency of DOLE but former President Rodrigo Duterte transferred it to DTI to ensure the attainment of the Duterte’s economic agenda. 

