IKEA recalls ‘Metallisk Espresso Makers’ worldwide due to burn, injury hazards

Ikea, a popular Swedish home retailer, has recalled its espresso maker owing to potential burn and injury concerns.

Following 16 reports of burns and injuries, the business has recalled its ‘Metallisk Espresso Makers’ globally.

Ikea has requested that any customers who possess the product with the hob 0.4 l, stainless steel safety valve, and date stamps between 2040 and 2204 (yyww) contact the firm for a full refund.

According to reports, espresso machines can explode and discharge hot contents, inflicting burns and injury to users.

The recalled goods have a date stamp ranging from 2040 to 2204.