NASA delays second launch attempt of Artemis 1 moon mission

For the second time this week, Artemis will not fly due to a leak on the spacecraft’s liquid hydrogen fuel.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to halt a leak of liquid hydrogen fuel, NASA cancelled a second planned launch of the rocket.

NASA’s initial attempt to launch this rocket had to be scrubbed on Monday morning after a sensor indicated that one of the rocket’s four engines didn’t seem to be cooling down to the proper temperature of approximately minus-420 degrees Fahrenheit. The official scrub announcement came from Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson at 11:19 a.m. ET (7.19 p.m. UAE time).

