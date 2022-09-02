Construction firm behind Burj Khalifa to join ‘super consortium’ to build new Manila Int’l Airport

The construction company behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is also joining the new ‘super consortium’ tasked to build a new international airport for Manila.

The airport project is expected to cost at around $11 billion.

South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp. recently won the right to build a new international airport at Sangley Point in Cavite.

The company has Filipino, German and British partners.

The Cavite Airport will be Metro Manila’s second main gateway next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA.

The airport has an estimated capacity of 100 million passengers per year.

The commercial operations of the Sangley Airport begain in 2020 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.