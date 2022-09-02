Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Construction firm behind Burj Khalifa to join ‘super consortium’ to build new Manila Int’l Airport

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The construction company behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is also joining the new ‘super consortium’ tasked to build a new international airport for Manila.

The airport project is expected to cost at around $11 billion.

South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp. recently won the right to build a new international airport at Sangley Point in Cavite.

The company has Filipino, German and British partners.

RELATED STORY: DOTr railroads Sangley airport construction to decongest NAIA

The Cavite Airport will be Metro Manila’s second main gateway next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA.

The airport has an estimated capacity of 100 million passengers per year.

The commercial operations of the Sangley Airport begain in 2020 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Baby captures netizens hearts after laughing non-stop during his baptismal

47 seconds ago
remittancesphilippines 1

Economist sees ‘holiday remittances’ from OFWs to strengthen PH peso

40 mins ago
office of the president philippines logo

‘No deliberations’: House quickly approves Office of the President’s Php9 B proposed budget

42 mins ago
TONI AMBS2 4

Toni Gonzaga joins Manny Villar’s AMBS TV network

48 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button