Latest News

Marcos to likely raise Mary Jane Veloso case in Indonesia visit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said that President Bongbong Marcos will most likely raise the case of convicted Filipina Mary Jane Veloso on his first state visit to Indonesia next week.

Manalo made the statement when he was asked Gabriela party-list representative Arlene Brosas about the updates on Filipinos facing death sentences abroad, many of them women.

“We will go to Indonesia. Most likely, we will raise this issue and concerns to Indonesian officials,” Manalo said.

“This is one of the issues which we will raise during the state visit,” he added.

Veloso is detained in Indonesia due to drug trafficking charges. She was supposed to be executed by firing squad in 2015 but the late President Noynoy Aquino made an appeal to the Indonesian government to spare her.

“We have asked Indonesia to hold any execution because we are trying to show that she was a victim, not a perpetrator,” DFA Undersecretary Ed De Vega said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT melay 1

UAE petrol, diesel prices reduced by 62 fils per liter for September

56 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 at 9.13.31 AM

UAE-Philippines relations continue to grow stronger: Philippine Consul-General

2 hours ago
nurses 1

Marcos admits lack of gov’t benefits for nurses, vows equal pay for public, private nurses

2 hours ago
Robin Padilla FB Page

Padilla named second  highest official of PDP-Laban 

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button