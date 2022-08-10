Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay lawyer AED 380,000 for services

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases has ordered a man to pay a lawyer’s office AED 380,000, including AED 360,000 as fees, for their services.

The payment has been ordered in connection with a lawsuit for a release of a AED 2,500,000 cheque, besides AED 20,000 in compensation for the damage the office incurred as a result of delay.

The lawyer’s office filed a lawsuit demanding that the man pay AED 360,000 and a 12 percent legal interest from the date of filing the lawsuit, and AED 30,000 in compensation.

The man requested the office to file a claim of release from a AED 2,500,000 cheque, and after completing the procedures, the office sent an e-mail to the appellee seeking the amount. The appellee however delayed paying it.