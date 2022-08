A husband has sought a AED 50,000 payment from his wife in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being acquitted of stealing her cars.

The husband filed a lawsuit demanding that his wife pay him AED 50,000 in compensation for falsely accusing him of stealing her two cars.

He indicated that the misdemeanour court had acquitted him.

The Court of First Instance dismissed the case and ordered the husband to pay the fees and expenses.

The husband has filed an appeal against the ruling.