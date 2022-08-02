Latest News

Duterte ready to face criminal case in PH court but not in ICC, says Roque

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that former President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to face criminal cases against him over his controversial war on drugs but not with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Roque said Duterte no longer has presidential immunity against suits but “under no circumstance will he allow any foreign prosecutor or any foreign judge/court to exercise jurisdiction over him.”

Should the ICC continue with its probe, Duterte himself said he will go to a local court and ask for a restraining order to stop police from serving an arrest warrant against him.

“I think President Marcos’ decision not to let PH rejoin ICC is final. ICC should be the court of last resort,” Roque, who is also an international law expert, said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

“No country said they will give up their sovereignty and leave it to ICC to be a court of first instance,” he added.

President Bongbong Marcos said his administration has no intention to rejoin the ICC.

