Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Iisa ang kulay natin’: ‘Kakampink101’ vlogger sells premium rice for P20 per kilo

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

A proud Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan supporter who’s vlog goes by the name ‘Kakampink101’ has gone viral after filming his visits to certain parts of Manila selling premium rice for only 20 pesos.

The man in the viral video refused to reveal his name but shared in an online interview with The Filipino Times that he is 43 years old and hails from Bacolod.

20 pesos

He currently resides in Taguig where he sells the premium rice to Filipinos for only P20 regardless of their political leaning.

“Una po gusto [ko] talaga tumulong and na-realize ko na gamitin ang concept ng 20 per kilo na bigas sa pag tulong dahil po sa mataas na bilihin,” Kakampink101 said.

The 20 pesos price per kilo is one of the first promises of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. back in April. According to Marcos, he plans of subsidizing the price of rice on his first year in office.

Netizens have mixed reactions over his initiative. BBM supporters applaud his generosity while some ‘kakampinks’ cannot help but react and say that his actions indirectly accomplish PBBM’s promise.

screenshot
Screengrab taken from Kakampink101 page

But Kakampink101 rebutted to the comments saying, “Ang pagmamahal sa kapwa at pagtulong hindi kailangan ng recognition at piliin ang tinutulungan… What is radical love to you?” [Loving others and helping does not need recognition and should not be selective. What is radical love to you], replied Kakampink.

He said he cares more about our kababayans needs over what political party they support or believe in.

“Ang nasa isip ko lagi nakakatulong ang ginagawa ko sa kapwa po natin sila yung may nasasabi na bad, ang tanong nakakatulong po ba ang mga words po nila? hindi po,” he said to TFT.

He is now planning to visit another area in Manila which he shared that he carefully checks evaluates if the residents are needy. His next caravan is set on Tuesday, August 2 where he will be selling a total of 1000 kilos of premium rice for only P20 per kilo.

In his recent vlog, he challenged other Filipinos to do the same.

kakampink
Photo of kakampink101 with the premium rice that he sells

Kakampink101 is vocal that he does not ever plan to be selective of who will benefit from his projects.

“IISA ANG KULAY NATIN. Wala na pong masarap na feeling doon sa nakakatulong ka sa kapwa Pilipino,” said Kakampink101.

Families can only buy a maximum of 4 kilos to make sure that a lot more can benefit from his initiative.

Kakampink101 said he also plans to sell eggs for only 1 peso per piece.

After his viral, other Kakampinks accepted the challenge and more are also replicating his initiative to sell rice for as low as P20 per kilo.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordovez assure correct results of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

8 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan driver praise

‘We will meet soon’: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises delivery driver for kind-hearted act

8 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban baby shower

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban celebrates ‘under the sea’-themed baby shower with non-showbiz BF

9 hours ago
The Filipino Times UAE aims to improve fuel efficiency of cars 1

Petrol rates in UAE reduced by up to 60 fils per liter this August

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button