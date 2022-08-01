‘Iisa ang kulay natin’: ‘Kakampink101’ vlogger sells premium rice for P20 per kilo

A proud Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan supporter who’s vlog goes by the name ‘Kakampink101’ has gone viral after filming his visits to certain parts of Manila selling premium rice for only 20 pesos.

The man in the viral video refused to reveal his name but shared in an online interview with The Filipino Times that he is 43 years old and hails from Bacolod.

He currently resides in Taguig where he sells the premium rice to Filipinos for only P20 regardless of their political leaning.

“Una po gusto [ko] talaga tumulong and na-realize ko na gamitin ang concept ng 20 per kilo na bigas sa pag tulong dahil po sa mataas na bilihin,” Kakampink101 said.

The 20 pesos price per kilo is one of the first promises of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. back in April. According to Marcos, he plans of subsidizing the price of rice on his first year in office.

Netizens have mixed reactions over his initiative. BBM supporters applaud his generosity while some ‘kakampinks’ cannot help but react and say that his actions indirectly accomplish PBBM’s promise.

But Kakampink101 rebutted to the comments saying, “Ang pagmamahal sa kapwa at pagtulong hindi kailangan ng recognition at piliin ang tinutulungan… What is radical love to you?” [Loving others and helping does not need recognition and should not be selective. What is radical love to you], replied Kakampink.

He said he cares more about our kababayans needs over what political party they support or believe in.

“Ang nasa isip ko lagi nakakatulong ang ginagawa ko sa kapwa po natin sila yung may nasasabi na bad, ang tanong nakakatulong po ba ang mga words po nila? hindi po,” he said to TFT.

He is now planning to visit another area in Manila which he shared that he carefully checks evaluates if the residents are needy. His next caravan is set on Tuesday, August 2 where he will be selling a total of 1000 kilos of premium rice for only P20 per kilo.

In his recent vlog, he challenged other Filipinos to do the same.

Kakampink101 is vocal that he does not ever plan to be selective of who will benefit from his projects.

“IISA ANG KULAY NATIN. Wala na pong masarap na feeling doon sa nakakatulong ka sa kapwa Pilipino,” said Kakampink101.

Families can only buy a maximum of 4 kilos to make sure that a lot more can benefit from his initiative.

Kakampink101 said he also plans to sell eggs for only 1 peso per piece.

After his viral, other Kakampinks accepted the challenge and more are also replicating his initiative to sell rice for as low as P20 per kilo.