Three dead, one critically injured at Ateneo de Manila shooting

Three people were killed in a shooting at the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) in Quezon City, including a former mayor of Basilan on Sunday, July 24.

The culprit, Chao Tiao Yumol, 38, of Lamitan City, was apprehended by police. A.45 calibre handgun with a silencer was recovered from the site.

In a statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he was “shocked and saddened” due to the incident which took place one day before his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded, and those whose scars from this experience will run deep. We commit our law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice,” the President said.

According to preliminary reports from the National Capital Regional Police Office, the fatalities were former Lamitan City Mayor Rosita Furigay, her assistant Victor George Capistrano, and a university security guard.

The former mayor was due to attend her daughter Hanna Rose’s law school graduation. The event has been cancelled due to the shooting. A fourth person was said to be critically injured.