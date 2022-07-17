Doctors warn of dangers of vitamin D overdose

Doctors in the UAE have warned that an overdose of vitamin D supplements is harmful following the trend of the dangerous practice discovered among people.

Earlier the Dubai Health Authority study found 90 per cent of the UAE population were suffering from a lack of vitamin D, but medical professionals have now discovered that some residents are ‘overdosing’ themselves with vitamin D.

Doctors in the UAE have said that an overdose of the vitamin could lead to toxicity and like some other vitamins like A, E, and K, vitamin D is also fat soluble and does not dissolve in water with experts pointing out that ‘hypervitaminosis D,’ as the condition is formally known, is on the rise and has been linked to a wide variety of potentially serious health conditions.

RELATED STORY: One out of 10 Filipino children lack vitamin D

Vitamin D when consumed in large quantities leads to toxicity, said Dr Neena Rasil, specialist family medicine, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

Too much vitamin D in the blood leads to a condition called hypercalcaemia, “which occurs when the calcium level in your blood is above normal,” added Dr Rasil.

Experts said that overdose of vitamin D causes drowsiness, lethargy, high blood pressure, erratic heartbeats, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.