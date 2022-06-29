Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Taxi driver jailed in Dubai for leaving man disabled in road mishap

A Dubai Court sentenced a taxi driver to two years in prison for running the vehicle over a man that left him disabled.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the driver on charges of deliberately running over a man who was crossing a street in Al Satwa. The incident resulted in his permanent disability in February 2020.

An Asian man had filed a complaint that his friend had been run over by a taxi driver in the Satwa area in Dubai while he was walking near his residence after midnight.

The taxi driver passed by with the volume of his car radio very high and as the victim asked him to turn it low the driver ran over him. He later fled away and the victim stated that the taxi driver deliberately hit him leaving him seriously injured.

The driver was later arrested, but he denied the charges levelled against him, pleading that he was driving his vehicle on a side street in Satwa area with his friend.

