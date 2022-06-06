Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Security guard in ICU after being hit by SUV in Mandaluyong

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A security guard sustained multiple injuries after he was hit by a sports utility vehicle in Mandaluyong on Sunday afternoon.

In a viral video, Christian Floralde was enforcing traffic flow near a mall in the city when he asked a white Toyota Rav 4 to stop.

The vehicle refused to stop and hit the guard on his left leg.

The guard fell on his knees but the vehicle decided to run over him causing more injuries to the victim.

RELATED STORY: Trigger warning: Car runs over a security after being asked to pull over

Eastern Police Chief PBGen. Orlando Yebra said on Monday that they have already identified the suspect and charges will be filed against him.

The suspect is now facing reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury.

The owner of the security agency where Florante was working condemed the suspect.

He said that Florante has sustained multiple bone fractures and he is currently in the intensive care unit of the VRP Medical Center.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Karaoke 1

Woman dies from electrocution due to defective karaoke microphone

29 mins ago
Moira Dela Torre

‘Saan ba ako nagkulang?’ Moira shares story behind break up with husband

2 hours ago
Sass Sasot SPIST Church of God photo

‘Double cancelled’: Row intensifies over transgender blogger’s speech at PH church venue

4 hours ago
Instant noodles

Man divorces wife in India for serving him instant noodles thrice a day

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button