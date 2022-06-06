Security guard in ICU after being hit by SUV in Mandaluyong

A security guard sustained multiple injuries after he was hit by a sports utility vehicle in Mandaluyong on Sunday afternoon.

In a viral video, Christian Floralde was enforcing traffic flow near a mall in the city when he asked a white Toyota Rav 4 to stop.

The vehicle refused to stop and hit the guard on his left leg.

The guard fell on his knees but the vehicle decided to run over him causing more injuries to the victim.

RELATED STORY: Trigger warning: Car runs over a security after being asked to pull over

Eastern Police Chief PBGen. Orlando Yebra said on Monday that they have already identified the suspect and charges will be filed against him.

The suspect is now facing reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury.

The owner of the security agency where Florante was working condemed the suspect.

He said that Florante has sustained multiple bone fractures and he is currently in the intensive care unit of the VRP Medical Center.