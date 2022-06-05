Trigger warning: Car runs over a security after being asked to pull over

A security guard named Chris Soriano seeks help on social media in finding the driver of a white SUV who was caught on video purposely running over a security guard in Metro Manila on Sunday, June 5.

The footage which is taken from another motorist’s dashcam shows a white SUV hitting the security guard.

Instead of pulling aside to check on the security, the driver continued to accelerate, running over the security guard.

“Hello po sa inyo, pakikalat po ng madaling mahuli itong suspect ng hit and run. Our security from Raptor, ginagawa lang kanyang duty, gustong tuluyan guard namin,” captioned the post of the victim’s colleague Chris.

He proceeded to thank the concered motorist who shared the footage and said that they continue to seek justice for the victim.

Chris shared photos of the victim in a hospital bed.

TFT reached out to the victim’s friends and family to request for comment. They are yet to respond.