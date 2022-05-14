Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Federal Supreme Council elects Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as UAE President

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Council held a meeting on May 14 at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as the President of the UAE to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

remittancesphilippines 1

Minimum daily wage in Manila raised by 33 pesos

2 mins ago
OFW UAE Abu Dhabi 2022 elections 3

121 COCs canvassed by Philippine election panel

5 mins ago
COMELEC

Preparations underway to issue proclamation of winning senators in PH – COMELEC

7 mins ago
iStock 903593002 1

2,000 Filipinos registered voters can still cast ballot in Shanghai – COMELEC

9 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button