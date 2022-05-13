UAE declares 40 days of mourning

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced that the UAE will have 40 days of mourning for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13, 2022. He was 73.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” read the statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The country also suspended work for public and private sector, starting May 14.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also announced that the UAE will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days,” it added.

Sheikh Khalifa ascended to the throne as the 2nd President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2004. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE’s founding father.