New AED5, 10, 50 banknotes now available at selected ATMs

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has said that the new AED5, 10, and 50 banknotes have entered circulation and were made available at ATMs in the UAE.

The CBUAE collaborated with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) on this.

Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Bank of Sharjah are among the national banks to programme their ATMs for the new denominations.

The new denominations have been made available at the dedicated ATMs of participating banks across the country.

The banks will contact their customers on the locations of the new ATMs and supply the new banknotes along with the other denominations.

