Dubai Police return AED70,000 to British expat in one hour

The Dubai Police recently returned AED70,000 to a British expat who had lost the cash on his flight while returning home through Dubai International Airport (DXB).

British national Peter Lawson, who resides in Dubai, contacted the General Department of Airports Security and was informed that his lost bag has been found.

Major General Ali Ateeq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police uses smart technologies for better safety and security among members of the public.

Lawson said he was not worried and had a trust that in Dubai nothing gets lost.

He said he was confident of getting the money back.

