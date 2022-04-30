Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Girls performed better than boys in math in PH schools – UNESCO

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

A United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) report has said that the girls performed better than the boys in the Philippines schools.

The Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report released on April 27, which analyzed data in the primary and secondary education of 120 countries, said in some countries girls did better than boys in math.

“This research confirms that the gender gap in learning has closed even in the poorest countries. And in some countries, the gap is now reversed,” Unesco said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Dubai’s private schools to issue fact sheet for school fees to promote transparency

“For example, by grade 8, the gap is in favour of girls in mathematics by 7 percentage points in Malaysia, by 3 points in Cambodia, by 1.7 points in Congo and by 1.4 points in the Philippines,” it added.

“Even though girls catch up in mathematics in upper primary and secondary education, boys are far more likely to be overrepresented among the highest performers in mathematics in all countries. In middle- and high-income countries, girls in secondary school are scoring significantly higher in science,” it added.

Meanwhile, Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report director Manos Antoninis recognized that “more data is needed” to get a global picture of gender gaps in education.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Eid Al Fitr 2022

Top 10 great ’Eid-eas’ for OFWs in UAE

5 hours ago
seatbelt 1

RAK records 1,033 seatbelt violations in 2021

5 hours ago
Kevin Kwan Crazy Rich Asians

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan pens looks at making movie in Philippines

5 hours ago
representative photo of a dead body shutterstock dbabb902 159c 11e6 976e c52fa8d2ca82 1

Six suspected terrorists shot dead in aftermath of Lanao del Sur clash

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button