Girls performed better than boys in math in PH schools – UNESCO

A United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) report has said that the girls performed better than the boys in the Philippines schools.

The Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report released on April 27, which analyzed data in the primary and secondary education of 120 countries, said in some countries girls did better than boys in math.

“This research confirms that the gender gap in learning has closed even in the poorest countries. And in some countries, the gap is now reversed,” Unesco said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Dubai’s private schools to issue fact sheet for school fees to promote transparency

“For example, by grade 8, the gap is in favour of girls in mathematics by 7 percentage points in Malaysia, by 3 points in Cambodia, by 1.7 points in Congo and by 1.4 points in the Philippines,” it added.

“Even though girls catch up in mathematics in upper primary and secondary education, boys are far more likely to be overrepresented among the highest performers in mathematics in all countries. In middle- and high-income countries, girls in secondary school are scoring significantly higher in science,” it added.

Meanwhile, Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report director Manos Antoninis recognized that “more data is needed” to get a global picture of gender gaps in education.