ELECTION 2022: Comelec trains DFA Middle East personnel to operate election voting machines

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) conducted a training for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Middle East personnel in preparation for the Overseas Voting for the Philippine National Elections in April 10 to May 9, 2022.

Earlier, Philippine Ambassador to UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana and Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond R. Balatbat attended the demonstration on how to operate election voting machines.

On the day of voting, all registered Filipino voters in the UAE may go to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or at the Philippine Consulate in Dubai, depending on where they registered to vote.

Voting period is from:

10 April 2022 – 8AM, local time until

09 May 2022 – 7PM, Philippine time

To know more about the process of overseas voting, visit the official website of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, entrepreneur Faisal Mangondato, labor leader Leody De Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo are among the candidates running for president in 2022.

Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III are among those vying for the vice presidency.