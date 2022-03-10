Latest News

Robredo hopes new Comelec execs would be ‘fair and professional’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Facebook @Leni Robredo

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo hopes that the newly appointed commissioners and chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) would be ‘fair and professional’.

Robredo was referring to Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, as well as Comelec commissioners Aimee Neri and George Garcia.

Garcia gained controversy because he lawyered presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos in his election protest against Robredo.

“Umaasa tayo sa professionalism, umaasa tayo sa fairness ng mga bagong nakatalaga. Tayo, naka-hinge doon ‘yung ating tiwala. Nagtitiwala tayo na ‘yung mga bagong mga na-appoint ay hindi hahayaan na magiging bahagi sila,” Robredo said.

Robredo also responded on vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte’s order to ban caravans in Davao City.

“I am not yet aware if we will have a campaign sortie there because I only see the schedule on a week-to-week basis. We have a team in campaign headquarters which is in charge of that and we execute based on the readiness on the ground,” she said.

“As to the Executive Order, she has the right to decide on or regulate activities within her constituency,” Robredo added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Veronika Didusenko

Ukrainian beauty queen asks for help as Russia continues invasion 

1 hour ago
Ukraine

US warns Russia may use biological warfare against Ukraine 

1 hour ago
CARS iStock 1281262031

RAK impounds over 7,500 vehicles with expired plate numbers

1 hour ago
Picture1

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘far from over’

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button