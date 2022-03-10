Robredo hopes new Comelec execs would be ‘fair and professional’

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo hopes that the newly appointed commissioners and chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) would be ‘fair and professional’.

Robredo was referring to Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, as well as Comelec commissioners Aimee Neri and George Garcia.

Garcia gained controversy because he lawyered presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos in his election protest against Robredo.

“Umaasa tayo sa professionalism, umaasa tayo sa fairness ng mga bagong nakatalaga. Tayo, naka-hinge doon ‘yung ating tiwala. Nagtitiwala tayo na ‘yung mga bagong mga na-appoint ay hindi hahayaan na magiging bahagi sila,” Robredo said.

Robredo also responded on vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte’s order to ban caravans in Davao City.

“I am not yet aware if we will have a campaign sortie there because I only see the schedule on a week-to-week basis. We have a team in campaign headquarters which is in charge of that and we execute based on the readiness on the ground,” she said.

“As to the Executive Order, she has the right to decide on or regulate activities within her constituency,” Robredo added.