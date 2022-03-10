Liza says husband Bongbong decided to run for president after watching ‘Ant-Man’ film

The spouse of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that he decided to run for president after watching the Marvel film ‘Ant-Man’.

“You know, six months ago, he wasn’t yet sure what to do, he had no party. And then one day, we were watching ‘Ant-Man’ in the room, ’cause we love Marvel movies, and then he looked at me and he goes, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this,’ he told me. ‘Do what?’ ‘Run for the presidency,” Liza Araneta-Marcos told Boy Abunda in an interview.

Ant-Man tells the story of Scott Lang, a former convicted thief turned Avenger.

Marcos has been out of the public’s eye after losing in the 2016 vice-presidential elections.

“…In 2016, we really thought we would win. And it was really painful… Try losing and living with it for six years, that’s difficult,” Liza said.

Meanwhile, Marcos’ son Vinny also joined the interview and said that he has not given much thought as to what role they would do should his father win the presidency.

“Since 2016, we are all so super superstitious. No amount of lead can make me comfortable with speculating about what I’m gonna do after the election,” he said.