Ramadan 2022: Shorter workweek, remote work option for UAE public sector announced

Authorities have announced a shorter workweek and remote work option for public sector employees during Ramadan in UAE.

The work timings for federal government entities during the holy month would be 9 am till 2:30 pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and on Fridays, which is a half working day, the timings would be from 9 am to 12 noon.

As Friday prayers begin at 1:15 pm, this will give employees ample time to get off work and attend the congregational prayers.

The government also announced flexible hours and remote work options for federal employees on Fridays and entities can grant employees these options, provided workflow is not affected.

The remote work option can be given to a maximum of 40 per cent employees within an entity for Fridays.

Those working remotely would need to get prior approvals from their officers and the option can be given only to employees who don’t need to be physically present in their office.

In all likelihood, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. and May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.