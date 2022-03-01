Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai luxury home prices increase by over 44% in 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Luxury home prices in Dubai have increased at the fastest pace among the world’s top 100 cities growing by more than 44 per cent in 2021on the back of demand from high net-worth individuals.

According to Knight Frank’s latest report released on Tuesday, the real estate consultancy projected that the global luxury housing boom will be led by Dubai, Miami and Zurich. Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index 100 (PIRI 100) analyses prime price performance in 100 cities and second home markets worldwide.

Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East Research of Knight Frank said the relentless demand from the world’s wealthy has fuelled a spectacular turnaround in the fortunes of Dubai’s residential market, with the decisive handling of Covid-19 by the authorities attracting the attention of global investors.

Durrani said it’s unlikely the growth of 2021 will be repeated this year.

Andrew Cummings, partner and head of Prime Residential at Knight Frank Middle East, said Dubai’s status at the top of the Prime Price Index is not a surprise and in the post-Covid landscape, ultra-high net worth buyers have descended on Dubai in very large numbers and whilst their “initial visits have been fuelled by the UAE’s handling of the pandemic, their decision to purchase property in the Emirate has been fuelled by something entirely different.”

Dubai’s investments in world-class infrastructure, health and education and amenities like the world’s best restaurants and hotels have helped transform the city into a big destination.

With a price growth of 42 per cent, Moscow came in second place. San Diego, Miami and The Hamptons make up the rest of the top five and of the 100 luxury markets tracked, only seven saw prices decline in 2021 and a staggering 35 per cent of locations saw prices increase by 10 per cent or more.

Overall, the Americas were the regional top performer, accounting for six of the top ten rankings and posting average growth of almost 13 per cent although Asia-Pacific (7.5 per cent increase) outpaced the EMEA region (7.2 per cent) largely driven by Australasia (+12.3 per cent). Asia alone managed a relatively modest rise of 5.5 per cent growth.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Legarda Cayetano Tulfo

Legarda, Tulfo, Cayetano, lead OCTA Senatorial Survey for February 2022

2 mins ago
Dubai Police drugs nov 25 2020 2

UAE authorities foil bid to smuggle AED 25 million goods

36 mins ago
PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

PH logs 63 million fully vaccinated Filipinos against COVID-19 as of March 1

41 mins ago
Odessa Ukraine

One Filipino seaman injured as missile hits vessel in Black Sea near Ukraine

56 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button