Isko Moreno hopes for Duterte’s endorsement

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, the standard-bearer of Aksyon Demokratiko, hopes that President Rodrigo Duterte will choose to endorse him for the May 2022 elections. 

 

“Sana matsambahan ko, kasi publicly naman hindi ko naman kinakaila sa inyo even sa ating mga infomercials, ginarantiyahan ko na ang Mindanao, ang Visayas, ang Luzon, ang mga kapwa natin Pilipino sa buong mundo at sa Pilipinas na itutuloy natin ‘yung mga nasimulan ng ‘Build Build Build’ para naman hindi masayang ‘yung buwis ng tao na ginastos na doon,” he was quoted as saying in an interview during his visit to Laguna province on Thursday. 

 

Duterte and the administration party PDP Laban are yet to endorse a presidential candidate.

 

Domagoso has vowed to continue the President’s massive infrastructure program, “Build, Build, Build”, among others, if he gets elected to the highest seat.

 

“The infrastructure program will focus more on building houses, schools and hospitals to generate more jobs,” he said.

 

The PDP-Laban, meanwhile, has announced that it would support the presidential candidate who will continue Duterte’s legacy programs.

