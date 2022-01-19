Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: 2,902 new cases in UAE, active cases now at 48,067

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 518,300 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 2,902 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 813,931.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 2,200.

MOHAP also reported 1,285 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 763,664.

This brings the total number of active cases to 48,067 as of January 19.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

