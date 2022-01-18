Expo 2020 Dubai visits cross 10 million, spurred by Global Goals and K-pop concert

Expo 2020 Dubai visitor numbers continue to rise, reaching an incredible 10,188,769 visits as of 18 January, with visitors attracted by the first Global Goals Week to be held outside of New York and a star-studded K-pop concert – all underpinned by confidence in the event’s robust safety measures.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Theme Weeks are proving popular thanks to a range of compelling forums, panel discussions and exciting on-site activations. Spearheading a major call to action, Global Goals Week is running from 15-22 January, in association with the United Nations, to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The goals recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth, while also tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests. Global leaders, policy-makers, business leaders and key players from the World’s To-Do List campaign are connecting during the week to work towards achieving the targets, while visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are also being encouraged to share their own personal to-do lists to drive positive change.

People of all ages can get involved as art, dance, quizzes and light festivals are taking place across the site to raise awareness and inspire everyone to become change-makers, as well as being invited to join the Expo 2020 Walk for Climate Action, with Michael Haddad, UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Climate Action, on 21 January.

Running enthusiasts will also get another opportunity to run around the iconic site. Supported by Dubai Sports Council, the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2 will take place on Saturday, January 22, with participants getting to choose from three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km.

A stellar line-up of entertainment and international music artists continues to be a major draw, with thousands braving a damp Sunday to see the Republic of Korea’s incredible K-pop performance featuring PSY, Stray Kids, Sunmi, (G)I-dle, Golden Child and Forestella, live on the Jubilee Stage. Expo 2020 Dubai has already welcomed the likes of Alicia Keys, Nancy Ajram and Amr Diab, with the Black Eyed Peas set to be added to that roll call of A-listers when they perform at Al Wasl Plaza on 25 January.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation passed the 65 million mark, driven by the range of entertainment available via [email protected], such as popular performances by Korea’s top K-pop stars and Academy and Grammy Award Winner, A.R. Rahman, as well as extensive coverage of the Global Goals Week.

Health and safety remain a priority, with stringent rules in place across the site. All Expo visitors ages 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hours, while on-site measures include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff and participants, and PCR testing facilities for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31 March, inviting the world to join a global celebration that will help to shape a brighter, better future for everyone.