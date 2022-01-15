Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE records spike in COVID-19 cases at 3,116 for past 24 hours, active cases now at 40,780

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 410,949 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 3,116 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 802,181.

The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 2,158.

MOHAP also reported 1,182 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 759,213.

This brings the total number of active cases to 7,850 as of January 15

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man submits fake RT-PCR test result to evade quarantine in Makati City

6 hours ago

Philippines lists 14 states and territories in high-risk red list

6 hours ago

UAE’s gift to Pope Francis sells as NFT; raises $81,886 for Afghanistan

6 hours ago

Former Japanese star Maria Ozawa and Filipino actor Jose Sarasola break up

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button