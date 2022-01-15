Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH records highest number of cases to date at 39,004; total active cases now at 280,813

On Saturday, January 15, the Philippines recorded 39,004 new coronavirus infections and 23,613 coronavirus recoveries.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 280,813 active cases, with total recoveries reaching 2,834,708, or 89.5 per cent of 3,168,679 infections, according to the most recent COVID-19 bulletin by the Department of Health.

There are 267,185 mild cases, 2,925 moderate cases, 8,928 asymptomatic patients, 1,472 severe cases, and 303 critical cases among the active cases.

The death toll has risen to 52,858 people, with 43 additional fatalities accounting for 1.67 per cent of all cases.

