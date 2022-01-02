Three rescued in Sharjah from a car swept away by floods

The police have rescued 3 people from a car in Sharjah that was swept away by floods.

According to Sharjah Police, they rescued three people whose car was hit by fierce flooding.

After the incident, the team from Khor Fakkan station was called into action as the vehicle was pulled into the fast-flowing waters of a wadi and all three people were brought to safety and no one was injured.

Heavy rains lashed UAE over the past two days following which Police have called on members of the public to take extra care during the challenging conditions and to avoid flood-risk spots such as wadis.

Several experts have forecast more rain to come this week as another weather system is expected to approach the UAE from the north on Monday and Tuesday and it could bring even more rain than the band, which swept through the country overnight.

A forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology said that they expect more rain in the next few days especially on Monday to Tuesday and it could affect almost the entire country.