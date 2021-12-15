WHO: Omicron variant spreads at unprecedented rate

The World Health Organization says that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading at an unprecendented rate in many parts of the world.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Omicron is now present in 77 countries. The Philippines has yet to detect a case of the Omicron variant.

The WHO adds that the variant may be present in almost all countries but remains to be undetected.

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” the WHO chief said.

The WHO head also warns that the public should not dismiss the new variant as mild.

“Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared,” Tedros added.

The WHO also warns about countries rushing to roll out booster shots.

“WHO is concerned that such programs will repeat the Covid-19 vaccine hoarding seen previously this year,”he said.

“Let me be very clear: WHO is not against boosters. We’re against inequity. Our main concern is to save lives everywhere,” Tedros added. (TDT)