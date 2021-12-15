Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WHO: Omicron variant spreads at unprecedented rate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The World Health Organization says that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading at an unprecendented rate in many parts of the world.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Omicron is now present in 77 countries. The Philippines has yet to detect a case of the Omicron variant.

The WHO adds that the variant may be present in almost all countries but remains to be undetected.

RELATED STORY: Lacson: PH ready to welcome 100K OFWs amid Omicron threat

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” the WHO chief said.

The WHO head also warns that the public should not dismiss the new variant as mild.

“Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared,” Tedros added.

READ ON: United Kingdom announces first death from Omicron variant 

The WHO also warns about countries rushing to roll out booster shots.

“WHO is concerned that such programs will repeat the Covid-19 vaccine hoarding seen previously this year,”he said.

“Let me be very clear: WHO is not against boosters. We’re against inequity. Our main concern is to save lives everywhere,” Tedros added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH reports first two cases of Omicron variant

25 mins ago

JOB UPDATES: Dubai gov’t departments to hire expats; offers up to AED 30,000 monthly salary

1 hour ago

Woman jailed in Dubai for robbing man of AED 28,400 on promise of special massage

1 hour ago

Ajman Public Transport Authority to offer vehicle rental services

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button